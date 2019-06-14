Siddarthsrinivas June 14 2019, 3.05 pm June 14 2019, 3.05 pm

Vijay Antony’s Kolaigaran has brought him the much-needed success that the actor has been looking forward to, for the past couple of years. After Pichaikkaran’s blockbuster success, most of his films didn’t click at the box office and such a wholesomely positive win is just what the doctor ordered for the actor. The film has also brought about the much-needed breakthrough for director Andrew Louis, whose first film in Leelai sunk at the box office due to poor promotions and improper release date. However, Andrew had to issue an apology to Arjun at the Thanksgiving meet of the film, which was conducted on Thursday evening.

One of the early speakers at the event had mentioned that though Arjun is popularly known as ‘Action King’ in the industry, there was no action sequence for him in the film. When Andrew came up to speak, he addressed the same fact saying that he resisted the urge to squeeze in a fight scene in the film, in order to stay true to his narrative. “I did have temptations for fight scenes here, but I am sure that I will be able to do it for you in the future. I am really sorry from the bottom of my heart for not bringing in a stunt sequence in Kolaigaran,” said the director with a smile.