After its release on Friday and a positive response from critics and the audiences, it was being expected that Kolaigaran would have a good opening weekend. The film certainly lived up to the expectations and had comparatively better collections over the weekend. The TN opening weekend gross of Kolaigaran is 6.82 crores in 3 days, and the film’s distributor G.Dhananjayan is extremely happy with the way the film is performing. However, the film did lose out on some lakhs in box office revenue due to the India vs Australia cricket match on Sunday!

Kolaigaran doesn’t have much competition until the release of Sindhubaadh on June 21st. Though June 14th will have quite a few new Tamil films, none of them is expected to pose much of a threat to Kolaigaran. We have to see if the film can go ahead and do the kind of numbers that Thadam (a superhit in the same crime thriller genre) managed in TN.

The hero of Kolaigaran, Vijay Antony, is extremely happy with the patronage from the family audience for his film. He has stated that after his blockbuster Pichaikkaran (2016), he is seeing such inflow of audience again for Kolaigaran.

The release date of Kolaigaran is also seen as a key factor in the successful opening of the film. It didn’t have competition from any other Tamil film and was virtually a solo release. The previous week’s NGK and Devi 2 had lost their hold at the box office, and Kolaigaran took over the top spot comfortably. The way the film was innovatively marketed pre-release and released in a well-planned manner in a large number of screens across TN, is also being talked about.