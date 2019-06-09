Lmk June 09 2019, 5.20 pm June 09 2019, 5.20 pm

The noteworthy new Tamil release of the week, Kolaigaran, has taken a good opening at the TN box office. The Day 1 TN gross of the film is close to Rs 2 crore (Rs 1.82 crore to be exact), and the distributor of the film G.Dhananjayan updates that the film saw a great improvement in its collections in the evening and night shows on Friday. The opening day Chennai city gross of the film is Rs 28 lakhs. The Saturday collections of Kolaigaran are expected to be substantially better than Friday. But the much-awaited India vs Australia World Cup cricket match on Sunday will definitely have an adverse impact on the collections of the film.

Kolaigaran is a whodunit crime mystery thriller directed by Andrew Louis, with Vijay Antony, ‘Action King’ Arjun and debutante Ashima Narwal in the lead roles. 7 years after his romantic first film Leelai, Andrew has left his mark in a completely different genre. The successful opening of the film is a huge respite for Vijay Antony after his recent back to back flops such as Annadurai and Kaali. Kolaigaran is another impressive crime thriller in Vijay Antony’s resume after Naan, which marked his acting debut. Arjun’s presence is a big highlight in the film and he aces all his scenes, as the cop who heads the investigation. After Irumbu Thirai, Arjun has again scored high in a key character role. Ashima looks pretty in the two love songs and has done well enough to not be completely overshadowed by the two male leads.