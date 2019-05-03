Kolaigaran to get a long festival weekend release

Lmk May 03 2019, 12.44 pm May 03 2019, 12.44 pm

The pre-release promos of Kolaigaran have impressed the audience and also Kollywood trade circles. This Vijay Antony, Arjun starrer is touted to be a seat-edge thriller with Arjun as a cop and Vijay Antony as a serial killer. Kolaigaran was earlier touted to release in May, and many dates were speculated. The team has now officially announced that the release date would be June 5 (Wednesday), as a Ramzan special. Biggies like Ayogya, Mr Local and NGK would safely be out of the way by then and Kolaigaran wouldn’t be clashing with any of them. We have to see which date is picked by Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh though.

Kolaigaran is directed by Andrew Louis, who had earlier directed the romantic Leelai. Ashima Narwal is paired with Vijay Antony and the visuals of the songs which were screened at the recent press meet hint that the two make a great pair with intimate scenes galore. Andrew Louis and Vijay Antony are interestingly college mates too, and they go back a long way together. Dhananjayan Govind has taken charge of the film’s release and promotions, and he is doing quite an interesting job of it.

Vijay Antony badly needs a hit after a slew of recent flops such as Annadurai, Kaali and Thimiru Pudichavan. Kolaigaran sees him in a dark, negative zone which worked wonders for him in his earlier films such as Naan and Salim. We have to see if the film would bring him back on the winning track.