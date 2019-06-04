Lmk June 04 2019, 12.18 am June 04 2019, 12.18 am

The multifaceted Vijay Antony will be back on the big screens with Kolaigaran set to release this Friday. This Andrew Louis directorial also features Arjun as another male lead and Ashima Narwal as the lead heroine. Kolaigaran carries a run time of under 2 hours and will be marketed and released in TN by Dhananjayan. It has been certified with a UA rating and promises to live up to its cold title and deliver a chilling, thrilling experience to the viewer. Vijay Antony seems to be back in the dark zone which worked wonders for him in his early films such as Naan and Salim. When we asked him if he is naturally drawn towards such dark, brooding characters, Vijay came up with an interesting response.

“I wish to play roles which the common man can identify with. In real life, everyone has to grapple with many issues and burdens; I’m no exception. That gets translated to my roles in films and my onscreen persona. I don’t want to unrealistically showcase a very bubbly persona on screen; that’s not the reality. Maybe after a few years, I will loosen up and be happier on screen. But my current mind space naturally draws me towards such serious parts. Even when there is heroism or action scenes in my films, I make sure that the ‘meter' is toned down and relatable to the common man”, said Vijay Antony with a lot of thought.

He also added that he is the one who picks the titles for most of his films. All his films have catchy titles which create a big pre-release buzz. “Kolaigaran was a title that I suggested to the director. No other title can be more apt for a film about a killer. Dhananjayan sir was also kicked about this title; that’s how I made him listen to the director’s narration. In the same way, I was the one who suggested the classic Pitchaikkaran title as well. No one can deny the impact and relevance of that title once they see the film. The same applies to Kolaigaran as well.”