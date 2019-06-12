In Com Staff June 12 2019, 12.00 am June 12 2019, 12.00 am

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam may not have garnered much attention for its teasers and trailers that were disclosed. However, that one occurrence, where Radha Ravi slut-shamed actress Nayanthara on stage, got it even more attention. Those harsh and dirty words from the veteran actor stirred up a huge controversy in the #MeToo movement, with criticisms and strong oppositions being hurled from all sides of the industry. Amongst them was Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn, who called out Radha Ravi’s comments as filthy and labelled the film as an incomplete one which was deserted by its own producers. But now, Vignesh Shivn has sent out a note which has him putting the sour events into the past, as the film nears its release on June 14.

Vignesh Shivn’s note read, “Watched the film and felt that it’s a complete one and a good thriller for the audience to enjoy. Thrillers being the flavour of the season, I am sure this movie will get the acknowledgement it deserves. Solid performances from the lead Nayanthara and all the other cast,” said the director. Vignesh also praised producer Mathiazhagan’s efforts to bring about a good release for the film, as he addressed the issues that took place in the past by saying, “Personally, we’ve had some bitter moments which I feel was unfortunate and unnecessary, but at the end of the day, it all takes a good conversation to end things on the right note. We all work in the same industry and it’s always good to have the goodwill and positivity floating around always.”