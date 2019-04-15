Kolaiyuthir Kaalam: How Radha Ravi’s single controversial speech has ousted the film into a sorry state!

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 5.11 pm April 15 2019, 5.11 pm

Radha Ravi’s speech on Nayanthara at the trailer launch of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is something that took the Kollywood industry by storm, with the Lady Superstar receiving support from all corners of the industry. The senior actor slut-shamed Nayanthara with a harsh, hurtful speech that turned into a huge controversy. Though he lowered his head a bit and came down to understand the actual magnitude of the words he had spoken later on, a lot of damage was already caused to the film by then.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam’s makers – Etcetera Entertainment had almost linked a deal with a leading digital platform for online ownership. However, after going through Vignesh Shivn’s series of tweets which outraged against Radha Ravi and called Kolaiyuthir Kaalam an ‘incomplete’ film, the platform decided to rub off the deal from their list. The makers had also finalized some distributors for the theatrical release, who also backed out from the process within a week’s time. In addition to this, sources say that the film’s empty status has also eaten into the upcoming projects of the makers, which feature big names such as Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Hansika and so on.

None of us had any idea that this event was going to take place for an incomplete film .. the actual producers or directors left the film few years back I guess! Inappropriate event wit unnecessary people sitting and knowing not what to speak ! If this is called promoting a movie — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 24, 2019

A source close to the producer tells us, “While the damage has already been done, Mathialagan of Etcetera Entertainment is planning to file a case against Vignesh Shivn for his tweets. Though we have no idea what the outcome will be, it surely has delayed the release of the film, which was round the corner in the first place.”

With Nayanthara and the director Chakri Toleti not attending the trailer launch, the producer had called up Radha Ravi for the event, even though the senior actor did not have any sort of connection to the film. This in turn resulted in one of the biggest controversies that the industry has seen in recent times, putting the film into a state where one is doubtful whether it would release or not.