In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.15 pm July 18 2019, 9.15 pm

Nayanthara has been having an eventual streak in recent times. After playing a pivotal role in Mr. Local alongside Sivakarthikeyan, she presented the audience with her first-ever dual role movie - Airaa. Although neither of these worked at the box office, fans are still hoping for her to wow them with her next. She is currently awaiting the release of her next titled Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. The film was originally supposed to release on June 14th but it hit a legal roadblock. A dispute arose regarding the film’s title when director K Balaji Kumar claimed he holds the rights to this title. However, fans heaved a huge sigh of relief when Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court cancelled the stay order and allowed the film to be released. Now, the latest update is that the film is set to see a release on July 26th.

The announcement was made after the huge relief from the Court’s decision and now it has been confirmed that the film will see a release later this month. This has gotten fans pretty stoked as the release date is almost just around the corner. Kolaiyuthir Kaalam has been produced by V Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment, in association with Starpolaris Pictures LLP. The film has been directed by Chakri Toleti of Unnaipol Oruvan fame. This film was also made in Hindi and it was released as Khamoshi. Directed by Chakri himself, the film, however, did not do very well at the Box Office.

The issue with the title Kolaiyuthir Kaalam was that Balaji claimed to have bought the rights to Sujatha’s 1981 novel Kolayuthir Kaalam in 2014 and stated that he owned the rights to its movie title as well. Well, now that everything has been cleared up, let us see how this film will perform on the regional screens! Stay tuned for more updates.