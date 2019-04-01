Kollywood beckons Amitabh Bachchan as he starts shooting for his Tamil debut Uyarndha Manithan

Siddarthsrinivas April 01 2019, 1.49 pm April 01 2019, 1.49 pm

Back in August 2018, actor SJ Suryah had made the official announcement on the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan making his way into the Tamil scene, with his upcoming film Uyarndha Manithan. Suryah had revealed that he would be starring alongside the veteran in this intense drama to be directed by Tamizh Vannan of Kalvanyn Kadhali fame. And the latest news which has come in now, is that the shoot for the film has just gone on floors. SJ Suryah tweeted pictures from the shooting spot, on Sunday evening.

From what we see, Amitabh is interestingly clad in an ethnic Tamil attire, sporting a pair of glasses and shoes as well. It is indeed a whacky makeover for the actor, and it would be intriguing to know what kind of a role he is playing in the film. The busy 76-year-old actor has allotted a straight 40-day call sheet for the film, and will be looking to wrap up his portions in a single stretch. This is Amitabh Bachchan’s first major outing in the southern industry as well, after playing guest appearances in Nagarjuna’s Manam and the upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

During the official launch of the film, SJ Suryah spoke excitedly when he was asked about his reactions on Amitabh’s inclusion to the film. “Even before I ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, I had craved for such a moment, where I would work with him. Seeing it happen now sends gold rushes into my veins, and at the same time, creates a huge level of nervousness,” said the actor.

Uyarndha Manithan is simultaneously being rolled out in Tamil and Hindi on a big budget, by Purple Bull International.