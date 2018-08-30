Kollywood calling: Amitabh Bachchan to debut with SJ Suryah

In a surprise announcement this evening, director-actor SJ Suryah officially announced that he would be sharing the screen space with none other than Amitabh Bachchan in his upcoming film - a bilingual which will be made in Tamil and Hindi. This will mark Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema.

Titled Uyarndha Manithan, the film will be directed by Tamil Vaanan who has earlier worked with SJ Suryah in Kalvanin Kadhali apart from doing Machakaaran with Jeevan. The shoot for the project will go on floors in March 2019, as both the actors are busy with their current commitments until then.

Speaking at the launch event of the film, SJ Suryah said, "Even before I ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, I craved for this moment to work with him. Now, to see it happening is an almost unreal moment that sends a gold rush into my veins. But at the same time, I'm also nervous and have to gather my guts before I get onto the spot."

"I saw the date sheet of Amitabh Bachchan. It's packed with 6 films, 12 ads and KBC on top of that. At this age, the man is working hard without even a day's break. It's such an inspiration for every other actor in India," he added.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled by superstar Rajinikanth on the sets of his new film with Karthik Subbaraj. Amitabh Bachchan has given the team a call sheet of 35 days.

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is looking forward to the release of his psychological romance drama Iravaakalam, which is currently in the post-production phase. Another film that he is shooting right now is the Nelson Venkat directorial, which would be ready within a month.