Kollywood financier Mukund Chand Bothra passes away in Chennai!

The name Mukund Chand Bothra is very common in film circles, especially Kollywood, as he is a popular financier who lends money for a number of businesses including movies. He has also been in the news quite frequently for not so positive reasons. On a number of occasions he has been involved in legal tussles, especially over high interest rates, extortion, usury and also cheating. His two sons, who are also actively involved in his business activities, have been incriminated along with him a number of times. However, unfortunately we have news that Mukund Chand Bothra passed away, recently.

An industry insider says, "Mukund Chand Bothra was alright till yesterday evening. Suddenly, while resting he complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his chest pain, due to massive cardiac arrest!" It is being said that he was pronounced dead on arrival itself. The financier is survived by his two sons - Sandeep Bothra and Gagan Bothra. Reports state that his final rites will happen at his residence in T Nagar. Mukund Chand had allegedly faced quite a few losses after the failure of the Raghava Lawrence starrer Motta Siva Ketta Siva, which he had financed.

Earlier, Mukund Chand Bothra and his two sons have been in the headlines quite a few times for getting involved in cases and the three were also arrested by the police in one such case, two years back! They became most notorious when they had originally filed a case against Dhanush's father Kasthuriraja and later also included Superstar Rajinikanth's name in the case. There was also an incident when a case was filed against them by Parivendhar Pachamuthu, the Vice Chancellor of SRM University. We extend our condolences to the bereaved family and wish for Mukund Chand Bothra's soul to rest in peace!