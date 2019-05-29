Kollywood's Nadigar Sangam elections date officially announced! Deets here...

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 9.09 pm May 29 2019, 9.09 pm

Said to be the foremost authority in Tamil Cinema, the Nadigar Sangam goes by the official name - South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA). The elections for various posts on the administrative council of this association happen periodically and the last elections happened in 2015. These elections were hotly contested and the Pandavar Ani consisting of Nasser, Vishal, Karthi, Ponvannan, Karunas, and many others came out on top against Sarathkumar's team. Now, as this team's tenure at the office is coming to an end, preparations for the next elections have been going on for some time now. We have an exciting new update on the date of the elections!

An official announcement has been made that the next elections would be held at the MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, on June 23rd! The election timings are from morning 7.00 till evening 5.00. The retired judge Mr Padmanabhan would be in charge of overseeing and conducting the elections, as per the Nadigar Sangam's guidelines. Nominations for the various posts can be filed by the interested actors at the Nadigar Sangam's current office premises, between 8th and 10th June. The final list of contestants would be announced officially on June 14th, post which things would heat up for sure in Kollywood circles as the rivalry between various stars is already getting into fever pitch now.

Post the last elections, Nasser took over the post of the Nadigar Sangam President while Vishal became the General Secretary. Karthi was named the Treasurer and Karunas & Ponvannan both became the Vice Presidents. There are reports stating that some of the stars who earlier supported Vishal's team are now not so keen on him as he has apparently not fulfilled the promises he had put forth before the last elections. The SIAA was founded in 1952 by the legendary actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, Kalaivanar NS Krishnan and director K Subrahmanyam. In the past, there have also been voices from various members to change the name of the association to reflect just Kollywood. When SIAA was originally founded, it included all the other Southern language industries but now apart from Tamil Cinema, they have all formed separate associations for themselves. Let's wait and see how much drama unfolds when the elections happen!