After a long break of almost three years, Komal is all set to get back on the big screen with his next release, titled Kempegowda 2! Although the film suggests that it is a sequel to the 2012 film, its makers had confirmed earlier that there is no connection between the two movies whatsoever. After the trailer of the film released, fans were going gaga over the amazing transformation of the actor. This film recently passed the Censor Board with a U/A certification, according to reports. Now, according to a report in a leading daily, the film is set to hit the screens on August 9!

Talking to the media, producer A Vinodh confirmed that the film will release on the occasion of the Varamahalakshmi festival. Talking about the cast and crew, the producer told the media, “I wanted to do a movie in Kannada and was introduced to Shankar Gowda and Komal. I liked the subject they were working on and thought it was a good project to be associated with, considering that Shankar is an experienced filmmaker and Komal was returning to the big screens with a complete makeover, in terms of his onscreen image, physique and the genre of cinema. It seemed like a good break for everyone and that’s how I came on board.” He further told the media, “I want to make neat films that are a complete package in terms of entertainment and ensure returns on investment. Kempegowda 2 is in line with this agenda.”