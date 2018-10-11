Koratala Siva makes big jump from Mahesh Babu to Chiranjeevi

Koratala Siva is a proven director in Telugu cinema. He has a 100% strike rate having delivered massive box office hits like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and the recent Bharat Ane Nenu. All these films were mass commercial entertainers driven by big heroes and a strong social message. Mahesh Babu has openly expressed his gratitude towards the director for lifting his career unfailingly (with Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu) whenever he needed a hit desperately.

The latest big news from Tollywood circles is that Koratala Siva would be in charge of Mega Star Chiranjeevi's 152nd film ('Chiru 152'). The other cast and crew details are eagerly awaited but the excitement generated by this combo is immense, already.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy wrapping Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a period magnum opus also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah. Surender Reddy is directing Sye Raa while Ram Charan is producing the film. Amit Trivedi is scoring the music and Rathnavelu is in charge of the camera. The recently launched teaser was given a rousing reception by one and all.

Ram Charan would also be producing 'Chiru 152', along with Matinee Entertainment.​