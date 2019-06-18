In Com Staff June 18 2019, 9.38 pm June 18 2019, 9.38 pm

Aishwarya Rajesh had managed to get into the spotlight with the film Kaaka Muttai. Since then the actress had gotten many offers but she was very cautious about the projects she chose to take up. It is already known that she was roped in to reprise her own role in the Telugu remake of Kanaa. The film, which was Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production venture, was originally made in Tamil. After the huge success of the film, the makers had decided to remake in Telugu. Now, the teaser of the Telugu remake, which has been titled Kousalya Krishnamurthy, has been unveiled and least to say it has done incredible justice to the original one!

The teaser takes on a journey of Kousalya who grows up to be a cricketer fighting poverty and other hardships. It strongly shows the heartless discrimination faced by the women and the horrible things the protagonist goes through in order to succeed in life. Needless to say, the teaser is every bit what we expected. We see Aishwarya’s stellar acting and her portrayal of emotions is something that will catch your eyes. Rajendra Prasad plays a supporting role in this film while Sivakarthikeyan makes a guest appearance in it. The film has been directed Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao and it also features Karthik Raju, CVL Narasimha Rao, comedian Vennela Kishore, Vishnu, and Ravi Prakash.