Krish acknowledges Kathanayakudu reviews, promises a good sequel

The first part of NTR’s biopic in Kathanayakudu graced the screens on the 9th of January, opening to mostly positive reviews all over. Even though a lot of reviews praised the film for its detailing, narration and the performances, a section of critics and audiences felt that the film was slightly low on its emotional connect and overall drama. Director Krish, who had read and analysed all the responses to the film, is now making the necessary changes to the sequel on the edit table.

According to sources, Krish has spiced up a few scenes in the film, making the overall runtime crisper than what it was in the first place. As the second part (Mahanayakudu) will focus on the political journey of NTR, the drama quotient is naturally expected to be higher. It is worth mentioning here that Krish had initially planned to make the NTR biopic as a straight 5-hour film, but dropped the idea later because of the logistical and screening issues that theatres would face around the globe.

Set for release on the 7th of February, NTR Mahanayakudu is easily one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood, more so for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans who are eagerly waiting to see their star come up with another brilliant performance.