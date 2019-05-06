Krish could bag Akshay Kumar even after flops like NTR Mahanayakudu and NTR Kathanayakudu

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 8.11 pm May 06 2019, 8.11 pm

Director Krish was recently in the news for a few wrong reasons. Firstly, he was involved in a controversy associated with the Hindi film Manikarnika where the lead actress Kangana Ranaut had taken the credit of directing the film and had stolen the thunder from the director. There were ugly social media spats between the director and the actress. There are many who believed that it was only Krish who helmed the affair. The second issue was the total debacle of his Telugu films NTR Mahanayakudu and NTR Kathanayakudu which were based on the lives of the superstar NT Ramarao.

Brushing these issues to the side, Krish is said to have moved forward. Our sources have some interesting information about his next project. According to them, “Krish will be directing a Hindi film for his next and he is in talks with Akshay Kumar to play the lead in this." Krish on earlier occasion has worked with Akshay Kumar in Gabbar is Back and apparently, the Rustom actor had expressed his willingness to work with the director once again in future while working in Gabbar is Back.

Krish is said to have narrated a story to Akshay and the actor is also touted to have liked it. Sources add that the deal is yet to be inked and is likely to happen soon. Once Akshay confirms it officially, the announcement would be made. Akshay Kumar is now in the news for his Canadian passport issue which has been widely discussed in social media. He was recently seen in the much appreciated Kesari and had also signed the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Kanchana under the direction of Lawrence Raghavendra titled as Laxmi Bomb.