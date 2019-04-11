image
  3. Regional
KS Ravikumar meets Superstar Rajinikanth, is a sequel to Padaiyappa in the making?

Regional

KS Ravikumar meets Superstar Rajinikanth, is a sequel to Padaiyappa in the making?

KS Ravikumar has directed Rajinikanth in a number of hit films like Muthu and Padaiyappa

back
ks ravikumarMuthuPadaiyappaPadaiyappa 2Rajinikanth movieRajinikanth moviesSuperstar RajinikanthTrending In South
nextVishnu Vishal to team up with director Vasanthabalan for Lyca Productions next venture

within