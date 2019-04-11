KS Ravikumar meets Superstar Rajinikanth, is a sequel to Padaiyappa in the making?

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 4.46 pm April 11 2019, 4.46 pm

While the entire nation is rejoicing the title and the first look poster of Rajinikanth’s 167th film Darbar, to be directed by AR Murugadoss, we also have some other exciting updates about one of the most successful commercial directors of Tamil cinema. No marks for guessing! We are talking about KS Ravikumar who has earlier directed Rajinikanth in a number of hit films like Muthu and Padaiyappa. Of course, his last collaboration with the Superstar was Lingaa which bombed without a trace, but that does not in any way undermine the capabilities of an experienced director like Ravikumar because in cinema hits and misses are quite common.

Coming to the latest update on Ravikumar and Rajinikanth; the director-hero duo met each other recently and held lengthy discussions. Our sources said, “Rajinikanth and Ravikumar met each other at the former’s Poes Garden residence. Producer Kalaipuli Thanu also visited Rajinikanth's house just after KS Ravikumar left. It appears that Ravikumar has narrated a story to Rajinikanth.” However, when we contacted KS Ravikumar regarding this, he said, "It was just a casual meeting, no it was not about Padaiyappa like others are speculating." For long, both of them have been hinting at Padaiyappa 2 and keeping their fans eagerly waiting. Perhaps this meeting would result in a sequel of the hit film. Incidentally, on Wednesday it was the 20th anniversary of the blockbuster hit Padaiyappa.Meanwhile, there are also theories that suggest that Rajinikanth is keen to work with new-gen directors, because they seem to be in tune with the current audience’s needs. Examples could be Pa Ranjith, Karthik Subbaraj and now AR Murugadoss. There are also conjectures about his political entry, which the actor has been postponing for some time now. If Rajini decides to take a total plunge into politics, it is unlikely that he would do films or atleast be as active in movies as he is now. We would anyway get answers for all these in due course. Until then, stay tuned!