Kunchacko Boban and his wife Priya blessed with a baby boy!

April 18 2019, 1.41 pm

Very recently, talented Mollywood star Kunchacko Boban had celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife Priya and while posting his wishes for her, he had cryptically mentioned that this year was "Extra Special" for them. This lead to a lot of people wondering what he was alluding to. However, quite a few of his fans had taken a guess that he might be referring to him becoming a father and our guesses have come true! The lovely couple, Kunchacko and Priya, are now proud parents of a bonny boy!

Taking to his social media pages, Kunchacko Boban announced the arrival of the little one and also shared a pic of the baby's cute little feet! As soon as he made this announcement public, wishes began pouring in from all quarters. All of Kunchacko's fans and many of his friends from within the industry too wished him on social media. Now, everybody is eager to know what the new parents are going to name their little one.

On his wife Priya's birthday, Kunchacko had posted a heartfelt lovey-dovey message for her!

After a courtship period of nearly six years, Kunchacko and Priya were married on April 2nd, 2005, at Ernakulam! This is their first child and no wonder the couple is super excited!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunchacko is looking forward to the release of Virus, directed by Aashiq Abu. His most recent release was the February 1st comedy thriller Allu Ramendran. Kunchacko also has a number of other movies in hand, which are in various stages of production. We wish Kunchacko Boban, his wife Priya Ann Samuel and the newborn little one, congratulations and all the very best!