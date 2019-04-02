Kunchacko Boban posts 'SPECIAL' wishes for his wife on 14th wedding anniversary!

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 10.12 pm April 02 2019, 10.12 pm

The handsome Kunchacko Boban is considered to be an evergreen star as he seems to be ageing in reverse with each passing year and every new film of his! He had and still had a very huge female following among his fans and many of them were left heartbroken when he tied the know with Priya, on April 2nd, 2005! On the occasion of his 14th wedding anniversary, Kunchacko took to his social media page to post some special wishes for his wife. The wish was comical, as well as a tad mysterious, invoking a lot of inquisitive comments from his fans and followers...

He posted a sketch of him and his wife Priya with his wishes. However, he jokingly compared their 14-year marriage journey with that of a life sentence imprisonment, which is also for 14 years! The most intriguing part is that he mentioned that this wedding anniversary is "Extra Special" for them. This set his followers wondering if he was going to become a father... Well, we wonder what made this year special for Kunchacko and Priya but wish them both a very happy wedding anniversary and many many more years of marital bliss to come!

On the professional front, Kunchacko is working in Virus, which is said to be fast progressing towards completion. He also has five other films in hand. Recently, Kunchacko was spotted with Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil at the inauguration of a new restaurant in Kochi. Kunchacko and Vishnu posed as Nazriya's bodyguards with their fingers held like guns and this photo which was shared by Nazriya has gone viral!