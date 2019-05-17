Kunchako Boban's wife Priya given credit for Joju George's Joseph!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 11.38 pm May 17 2019, 11.38 pm

Joju George recently won a Kerala State Award for his performance in the film Joseph. The movie had done very well at the box office and thus the team celebrated for the same. The day on which the film completed 125 days in theatres, all the cast and crew members came together at IMA Hall for an evening of celebration. Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban were the chief guests for this ceremony. A memento was handed over to Kunchacko Boban's wife Priya and it was Ramesh Pisharody who revealed how she was extremely helpful during the shoot of this film.

Talking to the media, Pisharody said, “Priya Kunchacko was credited in the thanks card of the movie. Joju used to contact me or Priya in order to release any sort of confusion or tension he had. So at the time of Joseph's shooting, Priya Kunchacko was pregnant and the doctors had asked her not to take too much pressure or tension at least for three months. The next day, the shoot started and at about 11 pm Joju rang Priya and asked about a particular scene in the movie. This was a scene where Joju was supposed to enact a scene where his on-screen wife is murdered and disfigured, which Joju narrated to Priya and for the next few days she was very nervous about the movie and the scene.”

Well, it sure was sweet of the makers to give a special thanks to her! Joju revealed that Kunchacko and he had been friends for a long time and that he has been a great support for Joju emotionally and financially. Stay tuned for more updates...