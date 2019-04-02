Kuppathu Raja: GVP tells us how the film is more than what meets the eye!

Siddarthsrinivas April 02 2019, 11.43 am April 02 2019, 11.43 am

Weeks after his Sarvam Thaala Mayam garnered a good response from the critics and the audiences, GV Prakash returns to the big screen with Kuppathu Raja. The actor plays a gully boy in this fun-filled entertainer which will have shades of a gangster drama in the second half. Parthiban, who is a specialist in playing tongue-in-cheek roles, comes in as the baddie here. Speaking at the press meet, GV Prakash opened up about how the film is much more than what it seems.

“Baba Bhaskar has made a film based on what he has seen and experienced as a person in his own life. Although the trailer might give an impression of a commercial film, there is an in-depth story. I have been to the shooting spot and was amazed when I saw Parthiepan sir as the King in Aayirathil Oruvan and it was a treat to work with him as an actor here. We spent more quality time together and had lots of night shoots. Working with Bala sir and Rajeev Menon sir projected me in different and unique shades. In the same aspect, Baba Bhaskar has showcased me in a very different role. Contrary to usual entertainers, Bhaskar had written the script with lots of single take shots, so we had to rehearse a lot before going for the shoot,” said the actor.

Apart from coming in as an actor, GV Prakash has also composed the music for the film. He sounds quite confident about the film, which will compete with four other releases this weekend. Adding to that, GVP's next acting venture in Watchman hits the screens next Friday, the 12th of April.