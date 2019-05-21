Kurukshetra teaser: This Darshan starrer is all about extravagance and royalty!

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 12.11 am May 21 2019, 12.11 am

It had earlier been revealed that Kurukshetra, a multi-starrer, a multi-lingual film produced by Munirathna, will hit screens on August 9. The extravagant film is based on the Mahabharata. Starring Challenging Star Darshan in the lead role, Kurukshetra will be released simultaneously in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Darshan essays the role of Kaurava king Duryodhana, Ambareesh is seen as Bheeshma and Ravichandran plays Krishna. The teaser of this film released today and it is extremely extravagant. Although the VFX is not very impressive, the output is not all that bad.

The teaser opens up with grand shots of the actors in their big palaces and horses, with flowers everywhere. There are shots where we see armies taking position and Darshan is seen in all his glory looking every bit a king! Kurukshetra has been made on a huge budget by producer Munirathna Naidu. The film has been in post-production for more than a year now. The film had hit the floors in August 2017 and was slated to release in mid-2018. But the post-production works forced the makers to reschedule the release. Once again, the VFX is not that impressive as any other graphic high film but it looks far better than many failed attempts. The movie has composer V Harikrishna's background score, Jayanan Vincent's cinematography and Jo Ni Harsha's editing.

The narrative of the story is from the perspective of Duryodhana, the eldest of the Kauravas and the son of the blind king Dhritarashtra and queen Gandhari. There were talks about dubbing the film in English and Chinese but no official word about that is out yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release and we have to wait and see how the film actually turns out to be. With so much VFX involved, it is crucial that the film does well at the Box Office to match up to the huge budget it has been made with.