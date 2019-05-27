Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan’s dream project begins after five years of groundwork

Siddarthsrinivas May 27 2019, 6.18 pm May 27 2019, 6.18 pm

Even though Dulquer Salmaan has done a big basket of roles across different languages and industries, his dream project in Kurup had still not taken off. Even though the makers put out a title poster last year, there was a prolonged silence on the project. But finally, it has been announced that the film has gone on floors from Sunday. Director Srinath Rajendran put out the news on his Facebook page, saying that he and his team had put in five years of their own sweet time working on this epic.

What makes Kurup all the more interesting is that it is a real-life story of an infamous murderer who is still yet to be caught. In the year 1984, Sukumara Kurup murdered a man named Chacko in order to claim a huge amount of money as insurance, only to go into complete hiding from then onwards. Kurup’s name is still on the most wanted list of the cops in Kerala, as he stays missing for a period of over 34 years.

Srinath Rajendran, who had worked with Dulquer for his debut film Second Show, has joined hands with the actor once again for this project, which is said to be an ambitious attempt to be made on a big budget. Dulquer will carry a never-seen-before, retro look in the film, which is said to be an amalgamation of true incidents from Kurup’s life along with some fictional sides as well. The entire cast and the crew of the film will be officially announced very soon by the makers.

On the other hand, Dulquer is now looking forward to the release of The Zoya Factor, his second outing in Bollywood. The actor plays a cricketer in the film, pairing up with Sonam Kapoor. Dulquer also has a couple of Tamil films in Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithaal and Vaan lining up for release soon.