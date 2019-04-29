Kutti Padmini files police complaint against two people for cheating

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 6.09 pm April 29 2019, 6.09 pm

Kutti Padmini, veteran actress who has acted in many films and also a prominent TV personality lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police in Chennai against her manager and a coach of her cricket academy. Padmini is also an active member with the Nadigar Sangam and owes her political allegiance to Bharathiya Janatha Party. Kutti Padmini runs a cricketing academy called Kreeda Sports Foundation where she appointed Santhosh Gopi as the coach to train the sport. The manager in this firm is Shanmugam.

According to Padmini’s complaint, Santhosh Gopi together with Shanmugam cheated her of around Rs 72 lakhs. Santhosh Gopi along with his wife Savitha and mother Amudha had started another academy and had been redirecting students to his academy. He had also been diverting funds from her academy to his. As per the complaint, the actress has lost around 90 lakhs totally. Padmini was quoted as saying, “He used to tell me that there is no sufficient income from the cricketing sports activities and whatever amount is being collected was not enough to run the academy”.

She further added that Gopi purposely hid the income collected from the sports activities and shown the accounts as loss. When she was about to close the academy based on his take of loss, he used to dissuade her and tell that it was doing well. Later on only, she came to understand his wrong doings and had decided to lodge a complaint with the commissioner of Police. She had also mentioned in her complaint that Santhosh Gopi and Shanmugam’s activities were illegal and amounted to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.