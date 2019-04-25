Kuttimama trailer: Sreenivasan shines in this with his funny one liners!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 9.41 pm April 25 2019, 9.41 pm

Makers of the film Kuttimama have finally released the trailer and fans are going gaga over it! In this film, we are going to see the popular actor Sreenivasan and his son come together for the first time ever. This film is touted to be a comedy and Sreenivasan will be seen as an ex-army man in this film. The trailer of the film shows an insight into both the characters and we sure are impressed! The video is filled with funny one-liners and Sreenivasan will completely win you over.

As the trailer proceeds, we see Sreenivasan talking about all his heroic deeds and we are sure if the trailer packs in so much fun, the film surely will have ample funny, bone tickling moments too. It is to be noted that Sreenivasan has shared the screen space with his elder son Vineeth before but this time the chemistry between him and Dhyan is surely something to look forward to! In the first look that was released earlier, fans went crazy over Sreenivasan’s look and his fierce new avatar that was shown.

Kuttimama has been directed by VM Vinu and produced by Gokulam Gopalan. The film has Meera Vasudevan and Durga Krishna as the two female leads. Prominent actors like Vishakh, Nirmal Palazhi, Manju Pathros, Prem Kumar, Kalinga Sasi, Vinod, Kakka Ravi, Kalabhavan Rahman, Sayana and Santhosh Keezhattur will also be seen playing vital roles in this project. This movie is all set to hit the screens in the second week of May!