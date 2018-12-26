KV Anand’s unique idea to select the title for Suriya’s next

Title launches in Kollywood are announcements that are closely monitored. For every big film, the suspense of the title reveal is maintained until a majority of the shoot is completed, after which the makers wait for the right day and time amidst a long guessing game from the fans. For a change, director KV Anand has decided to swim against the tide, letting the fans choose the title for his upcoming film which stars Suriya and Mohanlal.

The director put out a poll on his Twitter page on Tuesday, giving the fans three options in Meetpaan, Kaapaan and UirKa. Later on, he also replied to one of the fans saying that Kaanjagan could be another possible option. As Suriya plays a bodyguard to the CM Mohanlal in the film, all these titles indicate his actions there.

As Suriya is now finishing off his portions for his upcoming political thriller NGK, the team is waiting for his return so that they can wrap up the entire shoot. Close to 40% of talkie and action portions are yet to be shot, which will be completed across the forthcoming schedules in Chennai and Mumbai. Sayyeshaa plays the female lead in this action thriller which also features Arya, Samudhrakani, Boman Irani and others.