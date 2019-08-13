In Com Staff August 13 2019, 5.19 pm August 13 2019, 5.19 pm

When National Award-winning director S P Jhananathan announced his next venture Laabam, it grabbed many eyeballs, not just for its leading hero Vijay Sethupathi, but also for the name of the heroine, which is Shruti Haasan. This is the first time that Shruti is being paired with the Seethakathi actor and it was a little unusual as the actress has never been a part of the Jhananathan kind of films. Anyway, knowing the director’s work, one can be assured that he chose Shruti because of her capability and suitability to fit into his script. We now have another exciting update on this film. Sai Dhansika has also been roped into this project.

About her inclusion in the film, the Peranmai actress revealed, “Jhananathan sir asked me if I would be interested in doing a pivotal role in Laabam. Though I immediately agreed, he wanted me to hear the character sketch. The length of the role didn’t matter to me because he is like my guru. He is a director who gives importance to the story. Therefore, all the characters will definitely have a purpose. I have immense trust in him as I have worked with him in Peranmai at the beginning of my career. I learned the nuances of acting from him and he is a great mentor. I am still learning from him. So, being in his film was enough. Unless I am needed for this character, he would not have approached me. However, with his encouragement and motivation, now I have gained the courage to put forth my ideas on the sets. And he is someone who listens to what we say.”

Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan and Sai Dhansika, Laabam will also have Jagapathi Babu. Laabam is a film that explores the lives of farmers and talks about their plight. It talks about how they have been exploited right from the time of British rule. It also demonstrates how the seeds were sown against farmers from that period, still, continue to haunt them. Dhansika has already shot for a couple of days with Jagapathi Babu. She also has some combination scenes with him and Vijay Sethupathi. Ramji is the cinematographer of Laabam while D Imman is scoring the music.