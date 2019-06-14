In Com Staff June 14 2019, 1.53 pm June 14 2019, 1.53 pm

It’s been two years since Shruti Haasan did a Tamil film, as she has been tied up with other commitments. For the past few weeks, Shruti has been busy going around the world performing at many concerts and shows. But at the moment, Shruti can proudly say that she is back to Tamil cinema as she plays the female lead in Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Laabam, directed by SP Jhananathan of Peranmai and Purampokku fame. The film’s first two schedules have been wrapped up across Rajapalayalam and Kuttralam, with the next leg of shoot beginning sometime soon.

In a recent interview, Shruti has said that she has been blown away by Vijay Sethupathi’s talent, calling him an actor who puts a lot of thought into his roles and his films. “Vijay Sethupathi is one of my favourite actors. He’s extremely unique and a thinking actor. It’s been amazing working with him,” she said. Shruti, who was very careful on opening up about the plot of the film, further added “I really like the director SP Jhananathan sir, who’s very passionate about what he wants to say through this film. It’s got a lot of social consciousness, and is rooted in the life of farmers.”

The makers of Laabam are planning to wrap up the film by the end of August and put things in place for a release by early 2020. The film is said to prove Vijay Sethupathi’s tremendous acting skills yet again. Apart from this project, the actor has about eight films in his kitty, which are at different stages of production. Going past his various outings as an actor, Vijay Sethupathi will also be returning as a writer this year with his own production venture Chennai Palani Mars, which is gearing up for release soon.