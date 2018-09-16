'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN at the Golden Temple

Nayanthara is riding high after the back to back blockbusters, Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal. She proved, yet again, that she could carry films on her shoulders and also deliver the big collections, usually associated with male heroes. Both the films have grossed more than 25 CR each in TN with Imaikkaa Nodigal still looking good to run for some more days. The remarkable thing about both these films is that they weren’t the usual feminism oriented films!

The 'Lady Superstar' recently visited the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar with her beau Vignesh ShivN. Pictures and videos from their visit have flooded social media with force since Sunday morning. The pretty actor looks very happy and content in the pictures. It seems that the couple could have their 'darshan' in peace and without the frenzy that would usually accompany them if it were a South Indian pilgrimage destination.

Nayan is now busy shooting for Viswasam with Ajith and the Sivakarthikeyan - Rajesh film. She also has a film with director Sarjun and Aramm 2 with Gapi Nainar. In Telugu, she has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy while she is also the front-runner to do Shankar's Indian 2.

