Laiye Je Yaarian: New film announced just 18 days prior to release!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 8.45 pm May 20 2019, 8.45 pm

When Ashke released, people kept wondering what strategy the production house must have thought or was it even a strategy or just a clumsy delay for filing the censor certificate and now, their next is scheduled for release after 18 days and they've just announced its title.

Just 18 days prior to the release, Rhythm Boyz announced Laiye Je Yaarian, the title of their next venture starring Harish Verma, Roopi Gill, Amrinder Gill, and Rubina Bajwa. Releasing under the banner of Rhythm Boyz Entertainment and Papilio Media, Laiye Je Yaarian is slated for June 7, 2019. The movie is directed by Sukh Sanghera and penned by Dheeraj Rattan. The poster that featured Harish Verma and Roopi Gill wasn't that impressive.

The title seems to be inspired by Amrinder Gill's hit song 'Laiye Je Yaariyan'. The film will mark the directorial debut of Punjabi music video director Sukh Sanghera. It was earlier announced for release on February 8th this year but due to some reasons got delayed.

Earlier this week there were quite a few rumours about this movie afloat but the team officially shared the first poster and cleared the air. The shooting of the movie which was taking place in Canada just got completed a few days back. Announcing and then releasing the trailer a day before the release is a new trend that we have seen by this production house. Though Askhe looked like a half baked cake, let us see what this film has in store for its audiences.