image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Lakshmi Menon to romance Dhanush in Ramkumar’s next?

Regional

Lakshmi Menon to romance Dhanush in Ramkumar’s next?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 24 2018, 11.46 am
back
comedyDhanushEntertainmentLakshmi MenonPrabhu DevaRamkumarregional
nextMohanlal’s ambitious project Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea set to go on floors
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 5 qualities of the star that make him a fan favourite

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez had a blast shooting Heeriye and THIS BTS video is the PROOF

Firstpost Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about online trolls, social issues