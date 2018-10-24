Lakshmi Menon to romance Dhanush in Ramkumar’s next?

It has been two years since we’ve seen her on screen, but Lakshmi Menon has silently wrapped up her portions for Prabhu Deva’s Yung Mung Sung, a comic caper. And now, she might just be on the brink of bagging a biggie as director Ramkumar has reportedly met the actress for a discussion on his next film starring Dhanush.

If sources are to be believed, the shoot for this exciting project will go on floors early next year. Ramkumar has revealed it in one of his recent interviews that the film will be a fantasy comedy.

Dhanush is currently working on his sophomore directorial, a big-budgeted period drama produced by Sri Thenandal Films. The project, which recently went on floors, has a huge star cast consisting of Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth and Aditi Rao Hydari apart from Dhanush who plays the lead role.

Dhanush has recently pitched the idea of naming the film Naan Rudra. Nagarjuna, who will be at the centre stage of the proceedings, will be seen in an important flashback portion that takes place in the 15century. The actor plans to wrap up his part for the film by the end of the year, before moving on to his next film with young actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran.