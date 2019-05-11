  3. Regional
Lakshmy Ramakrishnan announces the release plans of her next directorial, House Owner!

Regional

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan announces the release plans of her next directorial House Owner!

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is all set to be back on the director’s chair with her upcoming flick House Owner.

back
AarohanamAmmaniGopalakrishnan RamakrishnanKishoreLakshmy RamakrishnanLovelyn ChandrasekharPasanga KishoreSriranjaniTrending In SouthViji Chandrashekhar
nextNine key members from Kollywood appointed as the ad-hoc committee members of Tamil Nadu Film Producer Council

within