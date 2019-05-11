Lakshmy Ramakrishnan announces the release plans of her next directorial, House Owner!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 4.08 pm May 11 2019, 4.08 pm

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has already proved her direction skills with her two earlier films Aarohanam and Ammani. Now, it is already known that she is all set to be back on the director’s chair with her upcoming flick House Owner. It is a story on love and separation inspired by true events that happened during the 2015 Chennai floods. The teaser of the film was released a while back and it received quite a good response from the audience. Now it has been announced that the film is all set to see a release this June!

Lakshmy took to Twitter to announce that the theatrical rights have been bagged by AGS Cinemas and the flick is all set to see the light of the day sometime this June! Along with the news, she released a new poster too. The teaser of the film showcased a glimpse into the lives of four people. While there was constant rain in the background, the houses begin flooding. The film stars Kishore, Sriranjani, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar and Pasanga Kishore in crucial roles. The film marks the debut of Lovelyn, daughter of actress Viji Chandrasekhar. Interestingly, Lakshmy reportedly did not want any music in this film but once Ghibran came on-board, the music fit really well with the scenes.

The cinematography of the film is done by Krishna Sekhar TS and it is produced by Gopalakrishnan Ramakrishnan. The film was recently screened to select guests and it has reportedly received a phenomenal response. Stay tuned for more updates on this.