Director Pa Ranjith, who has made films like Attakathi, Madras, Kabali and Kaala, is a very vocal and self-proclaimed crusader for Dalits and their rights. He does not lose any opportunity to talk about the oppressed, at any given opportunity. Recently, he had passed some derogatory comments on the legendary Chola King Raja Raja Cholan, saying that the kings grabbed lands from people and that his rule was the darkest period. This had got the director and producer in the cross-hairs of some people, who condemned him for not knowing the History properly. Filmmaker and actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan called upon Pa Ranjith and also H Raja of the BJP and gave her two cents on this issue.

H Raja of the BJP is known for voicing his opinion against those who lend express their views against Hinduism. Earlier, he strongly reacted against public comments made by Pa Ranjith. Recently, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan took to her social media handle and made a plea to both H Raja and Pa Ranjith, stating that oppression and discrimination were definitely prevalent in society and added that this cannot be denied and it was not just based on caste and creed. She also requested these two to identify the real social issues, shed their ego and work together towards a common goal without hatred and spite.