House Owner is the name of one of the most anticipated movies that is hitting the screens this week. It has been directed by actor and director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, who is known for films like Aarohanam, Ammani, and Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathey. She is also popular for her TV show Solvadhellam Unmai. Set in the backdrop of the Chennai floods of 2015, House Owner also deals with love and relationships. Newcomer Lovelyn Chandrasekar (daughter of actress Viji Chandrasekar, who played the lead in Aarohanam) and Kishore of Goli Soda fame play the young couple while Kishore and Sriranjini are cast as the mature version of the same couple. Produced by Lakshmy’s husband Ramakrishnan and Gopalakrishnan, Ghibran is the music composer of the film. Krishna Sekar has cranked the camera while CS PRemkumar has edited it.

Ahead of the release of the film Lakshmy spoke to the media about House Owner. She was quoted as saying, “My film will tell you what real love is and it would be relevant even if you see it after thirty years. It happens over a period of one day between the 1stand 2nd December.” About some of the challenges that she faced while shooting the film, she says, “The story happens in a small space and I had to make it in such a way that it is not boring to the viewers. And also I was dealing with just two cast members.”

Lakshmy sings paeans for her art direction department. She says, “The film was shot inside a flood-ravaged house. I had to recreate the entire house. The bolt, the locks, calling bell, pictures, cracks, taps, everything had to be shifted from a 45-year-old house to our sets." According to her, the last twenty minutes of the film will give the audience a feel of a thriller at the end of which they would finally realise that love is universal. Lakshmy also reveals that House Owner will be different from her earlier three films. We wish her and her team the best for this movie's success!