Laxmmi Bomb's team to hold compromise talks with director Raghava Lawrence

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 8.44 pm May 20 2019, 8.44 pm

We recently got to know that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar would be starring in the Hindi remake of the Kollywood hit movie Kanchana. The actor released the poster of the film and announced that it will release on June 5th next year. This did not go down well with the director Ragahava Lawrence and he put up a post on Twitter revealing that he is quitting as a director from this film. The director explained in his post that he was not informed about the poster release and he cannot take such disrespect. Now, our sources have told us that the production team of the film is going to fly down to Chennai and hold compromise talks with Lawrence.

Speaking to us, our source revealed, “The production team of Laxmmi Bomb would have to look for a new director after director Lawrence quit. Instead, the production team will be going to Chennai and talk to Lawrence and see whether he is willing to reconsider. The meeting is set to happen this week.” Earlier reports had stated that the team was going to look for a new director but it looks like their minds have changed and they decided to hold compromise talks. Well, it sure will be for the best. Neither the crew nor Akshay Kumar has officially reacted to Raghava Lawrence's announcement yet. An official word regarding this issue may be heard soon.

In his statement, the director had stated that he is ready to give the script to Akshay Kumar as he respects him a lot. Kanchana which had been made on a budget of Rs 7 crores was considered one of the most financially successful films of that year. The film also starred Sarathkumar, Raai Laxmi, Kovai Sarala and Devadarshini in supporting roles.