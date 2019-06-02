Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Akshay KumarLaxxmi BombRaghava Lawrence
nextNGK outshines Anjaan to register Suriya's career-best opening figure in TN

within