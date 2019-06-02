Siddarthsrinivas June 02 2019, 1.00 pm June 02 2019, 1.00 pm

Things fell apart in the camp of the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxxmi Bomb, when writer-director Raghava Lawrence decided to walk out of the project citing misunderstandings with the team. The makers had put out the first look poster of the film without his consent, following which Lawrence had decided to walk out of the film as he didn’t receive the respect he felt that he deserved. Akshay Kumar and the makers then thought of ideas to replace the director’s spot with somebody else, but have finally done away with the idea, coming down to Chennai in order to convince and get Lawrence back on board. Lawrence, who finally gave in, made the news official through his Twitter page, saying that Akshay Kumar has been an important tool in putting the project together again.

It does sound better when Lawrence himself is on the director’s chair as the film is a remake of his own film Kanchana, which was a blockbuster success in Kollywood. The director’s smart mix of comedy and horror worked out superbly with the audiences, becoming a film that is majorly enjoyed even when it is played on televisions today.

Hi Dear Friends and Fans...! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

Akshay Kumar takes over the lead role in the film, playing a timid character who gets possessed by a transgender ghost. The makers are still in the lookout of pinning down an artist to play the transgender character, even though Lawrence had shown interest to have Amitabh Bachchan playing the role. With the shoot set to resume soon, they will be on their way to make the official announcement on the same sometime soon.

Lawrence is now receiving loads of good wishes from his friends in the film fraternity for staying strong on his foot and getting the place that he deserved. With a big smile, the director will be getting back into busy schedules, attempting a big blockbuster in Bollywood that will mirror his Tamil success stories.