In Com Staff July 09 2019, 6.21 pm July 09 2019, 6.21 pm

Mahesh Babu has had a pretty smooth year so far. The actor has already scored a hit with Maharshi in the first half of the year. He also has quite a few other projects in his kitty. The Maharshi star was recently on a break and enjoying a vacation with his family in Europe. Now, as already known, he is back to the grind and is currently shooting in Kashmir for his upcoming flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, when a project has such big stars, leaks are bound to happen from the sets. A new picture has been doing the rounds on the internet, where Mahesh Babu can be seen donning the outfit of an army man!

This picture has been shared and re-shared since then and fans are going crazy over the fact that this is the first time Mahesh Babu will be seen as an Army Officer in a film. The picture shows Mahesh in the uniform and having a chat with his crew members. Needless to say, he is looking absolutely dapper in the outfit! Although we have seen him don the Khaki in films like Pokiri and Dookudu, this time around it is way more special! This will be Mahesh’s 26th film and it is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film will see Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress. It is being reported that after the Kashmir schedule, the team will be heading to Hyderabad. It is also being said that in Hyderabad some romantic scenes will be shot on a train! See the leaked image below -

The film will jointly be bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments, in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations and GMB Entertainment. Vijayashanti is making her filmy comeback with this film and the makers are planning a January 2020 release. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music. Stay tuned for more updates…