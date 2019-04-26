Leaks of Rajinikanth's Darbar look leaves the crew worried

Lmk April 26 2019, 9.56 pm April 26 2019, 9.56 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth has been shooting in Mumbai for his next film Darbar, since April 10. He briefly dropped down to Chennai on voting day (April 18) but has otherwise been shooting nonstop. Nayanthara is the female lead in this AR Murugadoss directorial, produced by Lyca Productions. Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu have also started shooting for the film in Mumbai, along with the lead pair. Thanks to leaked images from the shooting spot, we already know how Rajinikanth will look like, in the film. He is stylish and energetic as we always expect him to be, sporting cool costumes and accessories.

What has shocked the crew is that such images are being leaked non-stop. Pictures from a scene with Rajinikanth playing cricket along with the aforementioned actors have recently been leaked. Murugadoss is quite worried about the lack of secrecy in the progress of Darbar. His previous film Sarkar, with Vijay, also saw such periodic leaks of pictures and videos as the film was predominantly shot in live locations in and around Chennai.

The Mumbai paparazzi are making life tougher for the Darbar unit; it’s not just over-enthusiastic fans who are clicking and leaking these pictures on social media. Even leading Mumbai based film portals are carrying these leaked Darbar stills due to their obvious excitement surrounding all things Rajinikanth.

Darbar is being planned as a Pongal release in January 2020. That Rajini plays a cop in this film, after many decades, has added to the excitement of all ‘Thalaivar’ fans.