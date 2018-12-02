Legendary SPB returns after 4 years for Superstar Rajinikanth

The first single track from Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, would be launched on Monday evening 6 pm by producers Sun Pictures. Anirudh is scoring the music for the film and the first track is titled ‘Marana Mass’. The legendary SP Balasubramaniam has crooned the track along with Anirudh.

Close followers of Rajini’s career and Tamil cinema in general, know the kind of impact that SPB brings about when he sings the introductory songs in Rajinikanth starrers. There are numerous examples over the past 2 to 3 decades and Petta’s ‘Marana Mass’ would be looking to add on to this legacy of evergreen SPB - Rajini songs. It must be noted that SPB wasn’t involved in the albums of Kabali, Kaala and the recent 2.0; he is back after Lingaa (2014). Mersal , Sarkar fame Vivek has written the lyrics for ‘Marana Mass’ and fans are eager to know what this song has in store.

Meanwhile, it is heard that Sun Pictures are planning to have a grand audio launch of Petta at Sri Sairam Engineering College, the very same venue where the Sarkar audio launch was held in a grand manner. The film is gunning to release for Pongal, though there are some whispers in the trade that it may be pushed to summer. We have to see how it goes.