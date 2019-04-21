Legends Ilaiyaraaja and KJ Yesudas join hands for Vijay Antony's Thamizharasan!

In Com Staff April 21 2019, 5.32 pm April 21 2019, 5.32 pm

Thamizharasan is the name of an upcoming film directed by Babu Yogeeswaran that features Vijay Antony in the lead. The film is in the limelight for two reasons. Firstly, the name of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja as its composer has drawn a lot of attention to the film. Secondly, veteran singer Yesudas has sung a number for Raja’s composition in the film. Yesudas and Ilaiyaraaja have collaborated and have rendered many chartbusters but for the last ten years the talented duo has not teamed up. Therefore, the news of these musical geniuses coming together for Thamizharasan has warmed many a music lover’s hearts.

Our sources say, “The lyrics of the song sung by Yesudas under Ilaiyaraaja’s composition have been penned by Jayaram which goes as Poruthadhu Podhum. The song was recorded live and it has come out really well. The song features in a very important place in the movie and it will emotionally connect with the audience.” The unit is seemingly a happy one after the recording was done. When Ilaiyaraaja composed the tune and the director felt that Yesudas voice could be the right one for the number, he had immediately asked the team to approach the singer who also agreed to sing for his friend, the music maestro.

Thamizharasan is said to be an action drama produced by SNS Production Company. Besides Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi from Mollywood is playing an important role. Babu Yogeeswaran had earlier directed the Jayam Ravi starrer Daas in 2005. Thamizharasan will have Remya Nambeesan as the romantic interest for Vijay Antony. 2018 had not been a good year for the music composer turned actor Vijay Antony as his films were not received well. This year will see Vijay Antony in Andrew Louis’s Kolaigaaran, director Naveen's Agni Siragugal and Khaaki.