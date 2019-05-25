Libra Productions to the rescue of Bobby Simhaa’s Vallavanukkum Vallavan which is all set for a release soon

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 7.04 pm May 25 2019, 7.04 pm

National Award winning actor Bobby Simhaa started a production house called Assault Productions, not forgetting the name of the character ‘Assault Sethu’ the actor played in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda which fetched him the National Award. The first film under this banner was Vallavanukkum Vallavan that began in the year 2015 when Thenandal Studios Limited joined the team as the co-producer. But due to the financial trouble of the production and distribution house, Vallavanukkum Vallavan was put in the hold and now the makers have announced the arrival of Libra Productions Ravindran as the distributor on board and that the film is certified as U and set for a release soon.

Production and distribution house Thenandal Studios Limited got into serious financial trouble after their Vijay film Mersal which was actually declared a hit in the trade. After this, many films that Thenandal was involved like Ashwin Saravanan’s Iravaakaalam, Ashok Selvan's Oxygen, and others had to be put on hold for the paucity of funds. Now, it looks like Libra Productions Ravindran has come to the rescue of Vallavanukkum Vallavan and also Thenandal which has resulted in the announcement that the film is certified and also is ready for release. Hope other films that the production house is associated also see the light of the day.

Vallvanukkum Vallavan features Bobby Simhaa, Sshivada Nair, Pooja Devariya, Karunakaran and others. The film is directed by Vijay Desingu and the unit had released the trailer in 2016. Bobby Simhaa was featured in different looks the prominent one being the Argentine leader Che Guara. He was also mouthing some phrases in a different language with Karunakaran for company. Padmesh has handled the cinematography work while Raghu Dixit has composed the music. The trailer revealed that the film could be one on dark humour. With the announcement that the film will be ready for release, hopes are on the rise.