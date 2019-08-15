Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 2.22 pm August 15 2019, 2.22 pm

With each passing year, showcasing one’s art and films to the world is becoming easier. Each year, the film festivals that happen internationally, pick up some Indian film which generally does not come up to public notice until they get picked up for such festivals. Mollywood fans are currently rejoicing as Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikkettu and Geethu Mohandas' Moothon have been selected to be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will run from September 5th - 15th, this year. The other two Indian films selected are The Sky is Pink and Bombay Rose.

Coming to Jallikkettu, this film is based on the short story 'Maoist' penned by S Hareesh. The synopsis of the film on the TIFF page reads, “A bold new voice in Malayalam cinema, Lijo Jose Pellissery presents a portrait of a remote village in his hometown where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence." Although the release date of this film is not out yet, many reports state that it will hit the theatres in October. Jallikkettu is bankrolled by Thomas Panicker under his production banner. S Hareesh in association with R Jayakumar has penned the screenplay for this venture. Few stills from the movie are doing the rounds on the internet and needless to say the anticipation level is pretty high. Anthony Varghese is playing the lead role in this venture.

Along with Jallikkettu, Nivil Pauly's Moothon will also be premiered at the film festival. This film’s synopsis on the TIFF page reads, “Indian writer-director Geetu Mohandas presents an unsparing yet inspiring vision of Mumbai through the story of two small-town siblings, each with their own reason for escaping to the big city, in this urgent drama pondering gender, sexuality, violence, and tolerance." The film has Bollywood stars like Shashank Arora, Shobitha Dhulipala and Harish Khanna playing important roles. It is directed by Geethu Mohandas and Anurag Kashyap is penning the script for its Hindi version. Stay tuned for further updates…