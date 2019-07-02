In Com Staff July 02 2019, 5.22 pm July 02 2019, 5.22 pm

Lingusamy is known for his directorials such as Aanandam, Run, Sandakozhi, Paiyaa, Vettai and Anjaan to name some. He is also into production with his banner Thirupathi Brothers. However, his downfall can be attributed to Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s film Uthama Villain in 2015 when he decided to bankroll this venture. Although the film earned critic’s good words, the sam cannot be said for the audience. Lingu got into serious financial debts which had a major cascading effect for many of his productions which has resulted in a pause in his directorials too. However, he made the sequel of his film of 2005, Sandakozhi, as Sandakozhi 2 in 2018 which did an average business. The handsome director was to direct Allu Arjun for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual but it looks like Lingu would be teaming up with young hero Havish.

Our sources from Tollywood tell us, “Initially, it was announced that Lingusamy would direct a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Allu Arjun as the hero. However the film never took off for reasons unknown. But now, there appears to be a change in the hero’s name. It looks like Lingusamy would be directing Havish instead of Allu Arjun. The film will commence shooting from August and it will be a mass commercial film which will showcase Havish in an action avatar”. It is not clear if it is the same story that was meant for Allu Arjun that Lingu will be doing for Havish. The details about the other cast members would soon be released.

Havish on his part was also seen in the recent release 7, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film, directed by Nizar Shafi, was panned by the critics and the audience. In Telugu films, Havish made his debut in Ram Leela in 2015 which did not do well. In 2011, film Nuvella, which saw the introduction of six new faces that consisted of Vijay Devarakaonda, Yami Gautam and also Remya Nambeesan, Havish played a wannabe model. Later he was part of Genius in 2012, directed by Anchor Omkar. With all these films, Havish is yet to get a foothold in the film industry and we hope his film with Lingusamy would help him in this.