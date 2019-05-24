Lisaa Movie Review: A bland, uninspiring copy of The Visit

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 6.21 pm May 24 2019, 6.21 pm

The horror genre in Tamil cinema has been beaten to death in many ways, with the usual cliches, jump scares and sound effects not being even half as effective as they were at first a few years ago. Thanks to the various styles in which they have been put to use with a negative effect, the dearth of a proper horror film is clearly spotted, as the genre reaches a saturation point. The latest addition to this truck is Lisaa, a so-called horror thriller that employs all the different cliches in the first half and tries to connect with the audiences emotionally in the second. The end result is a botched up, boring affair that has only a couple of good moments in its entire runtime.

To make matters worse, Lisaa is a Freemake of M. Night Shyamalan's The Visit, an excellent minimalistic thriller that knew what it was doing. Instead of directly pulling in the good of that film, writer-director Raju Vishwanath spoils his narrative with some senseless comedy, everyday horror elements and a forced message at the end. Until the final 30-minute stretch, the film never takes off even though it has a couple of interesting characters that could have been explored better. The sad part is how Lisaa fails to score with its main motive which is the horror, as it does not manage to scare you even on one occasion.

Anjali, who is at the center stage of the proceedings, doesn't get much scope to prove her acting skills which have been showcased well in her previous films. Her reactions at the ghost scenes are also basic and don't bring anything special to the table. Sam Jones gets a decent amount of screen time but doesn't quite impress with his performance which is half-baked. The only person in the cast to go away with some praise would be Makarand Deshpande, who has a psychic character to portray and does it quite well.

Even though it has been shot with skill in 3D, the film doesn't offer enough to invest your time in the proceedings. At best, Lisaa is an underperforming film that makes a curry of all the horror scenes you have seen in the past. Watch it at your own risk.