LKG: 50 days of RJ Balaji's blockbuster hero debut

Lmk April 12 2019, 8.18 pm April 12 2019, 8.18 pm

RJ Balaji’s maiden hero vehicle LKG, directed by KR Prabhu and produced by Vels Film International, has completed its fifty days run in a few theatres across Tamil Nadu. This entertaining political satire will also be premiered on Sun TV on April 14 as a Tamil New Year special. LKG got off to a great start on its opening day and maintained at a very high level over the course of its opening week. The film has grossed close to 17 crore in the state; these are big numbers for a film without a big hero or a leading director. The film is a bonafide blockbuster! LKG also did pretty well in the overseas belt.

Balaji and his team of friends managed to engage the viewers with their witty comedy scenes and topical, sharp political dialogues. Balaji couldn’t have dreamt of a better start as a hero. Priya Anand got her comeback hit in Tamil; the likes of JK Rithesh and Ramkumar made their marks too. Composer Leon James, DoP Vidhu Ayyanna and the other young crew members have also landed a solid success with LKG.

Balaji is now being watchful and is carefully planning his next film as a hero. He has decided to stay away from the usual comedian / hero friend roles and wants to carve his own niche as a lead hero. Many leading producers are expressing interest to associate with Balaji. We give it to him for having the conviction to stay away from the beaten path and succeed as a hero, against all odds.