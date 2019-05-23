Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nandamuri Balakrishna wins his seat in Hindupur

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 11.44 pm May 23 2019, 11.44 pm

Nandamuri Balakrishna was not having the best time recently after the huge failure of NTR's biopic. The film was made in two installments - NTR: Kathanyakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. Both the movies were directed by Krish and they failed to perform well at the Box Office. The actor, as already known, contested from the Hindupur constituency in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Now, the day has come when the results are being declared and the whole of India is waiting to know whether the ruling party will stay on or be overthrown. According to the latest reports, Nandamuri Balakrishna has won his seat from the Hindupur constituency though his party TDP, is losing badly.

For the uninitiated, Hindupur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and is located in the Anantapur district. The actor had won in the last election too and it looks like his followers are in favour of him, this time also. Now, it is almost confirmed that The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC is leading in 151 seats and TDP in 24, as per trends available with the Election Commission. In 2014, Balakrishna Nandamuri of TDP had defeated YSRCP’s B. Naveen Nischal. Hindupur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are overjoyed and even his celebrity friends have been congratulating him on his win.

Having taken a long enough break to campaign for the elections, Balakrishna is all pumped up to return to the silver screen. Other than his film with KS Ravikumar, the actor will also star in director Boyapati Srinivas’ upcoming film, which will go on floors later this year. It was being reported that Payal Rajput will be seen alongside Balakrishna in the Ravikumar directorial but the producer of the film has denied it.