  3. Regional
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nandamuri Balakrishna wins his seat in Hindupur

Regional

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nandamuri Balakrishna wins his seat in Hindupur

Although Nandamuri's party TDP is losing, he has won the seat from Hindupur.

back
HindupurLok Sabha Elections 2019Nandamuri BalakrishnaTrending In South
nextBellamkonda Sai Srinivas and RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi to team up?

within