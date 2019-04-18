Lok Sabha Elections phase 2 2019: Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Suriya hit the polling booths

Lmk April 18 2019, 11.47 am April 18 2019, 11.47 am

It’s election day in TN and the state’s citizens have been hitting their respective polling booths to cast their votes since the morning. Our top Kollywood stars are early birds when it comes to voting, and the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti, Ajith and his wife Shalini, Vijay, Suriya and his wife Jyotika, Karthi and his wife Ranjini, have all done their voting duties. The media interest surrounding all of them was huge as expected, and pictures, videos of them from their polling stations are going viral on social media since the morning.

One can see Vijay patiently standing in a queue along with the public and silently getting in to cast his vote. He is also seen talking to a young girl and acceding to her request for a photo. Ajith’s fans are screaming their lungs out as he gets out of his car along with Shalini to vote. Rajinikanth dropped down from Mumbai, where he is shooting for Darbar, just to cast his vote here in Chennai.

Vijay waiting in line to cast his vote

Suriya posted a selfie with Jyotika after voting and urged his followers to similarly go and vote.

Shruti Haasan has also been actively encouraging her followers to go and exercise their voting rights.

View this post on Instagram Vote for the change you want to see ! #everyvotecounts A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on Apr 17, 2019 at 8:49pm PDT

Kamal Haasan and daughter Shruti turned up to the voting booth together.

The father-daughter duo after casting their votes

The director of Sarkar, A.R.Murugadoss, posted some footage of Vijay from the film to remind his followers to go and vote without fail.

Vijay’s fans are in fact trending the keywords from Sarkar, “Oru viral puratchi”, as a timely reminder to the social media world that it’s time to go and vote.