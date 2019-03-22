Long awaited fantasy zombie comedy Pallu Padama Paathuka to release on June 12!

When the Blue Ghost Pictures production house announced a new movie titled Pallu Padama Paathuka, it kicked up quite a stir, as their earlier projects were Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. As both these earlier movies were adult comedies with heavily explicit content and as the title of this new movie also had an adult slant to it, it was widely believed that this project too would follow along the lines of the earlier ones. However, sources close to the unit later revealed that despite there being some adult stuff, this project would be a fantasy zombie comedy. This movie has been in the making for long and we now have an exciting update on it!

A source close to the unit of Pallu Padama Paathuka reveals, "The movie was completed some time back but there were various issues regarding its release. However, we have almost cleared all of them now and it will be hitting theatres on June 12! The makers think it would be well received by the youth!" This movie is directed by debutant Vijay Varadharaj of the Youtube channel - Temple Monkeys, fame. Attakathi Dinesh and Sanchita Shetty play the lead roles in this project, which has Jagan, Linga, Sha Ra, Rishi and Abdool as part of the support cast. The music composer of Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu - Balamurali Babu, is composing music for this movie too. Cinematography is by Shreyas Krishna of Jil Jung Juk and Aval fame.

Revealing about this movie's album, Balamurali Babu recently said that there would be three songs in it. The intro song is said to be a zombie fight song and would incorporate different types of screams. The second song would showcase the hero going behind the heroine to give her a love letter. This song, will start as a conversation and end up as a 'Gaana' song. The craziest as well as most sizzling of these three songs would be an item number showcasing Hitler coming back to life and falling in love with a Tamizh girl. Stay tuned for more updates.