Friday, March 22nd 2019
Long awaited fantasy zombie comedy Pallu Padama Paathuka to release on June 12!

Pallu Padama Paathuka is directed by debutant Vijay Varadharaj and stars Attakathi Dinesh and Sanchita Shetty.

