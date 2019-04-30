Long-delayed Jiiva's techno-thriller Kee will finally release on this date

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.52 pm April 30 2019, 11.52 pm

The long-delayed cybercrime techno-thriller, Kee, starring Jiiva, Nikki Galrani, and RJ Balaji in the lead roles will finally hit the screens after several postponements in the release dates. Directed by debutante Kalees, the film has now been announced to release on May 10 (Friday). A new poster with the new release date has been released by the makers on social media. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of this film have now been bought by Sukhra Studios. Earlier, the rights belonged to another production firm and it looks like there has been a change in the film's business.

So, the current scenario of Kee states that the film will hit the screens on May 10 under the release of Sukhra Studios. The trailer of the film which released a year back had set good expectations, but with a long-delayed release, the buzz has come down in drastic proportion. The film is produced by Michael Rayappan for Global Infotainment, whose last production venture was Simbu's Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA). The film was a bomb at the box office that incurred huge losses to the producer.

Quite a lot of controversies surrounded the film post its theatrical release when Rayappan came out and made allegations against Simbu for his rude and non-cooperative behaviour during the making of the film. The humongous loss of that film has taken a toll on Rayappan who has been finding it difficult to release Kee, that had been completed long ago. Will the film release on May 10th as announced now? Stay tuned.